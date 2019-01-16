Qom seminary warns joining FATF favors enemies

In a Wednesday letter to Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, Qom seminary elites mention that in case of Iran’s joining FATF, enemies can obtain banking information which will then be used to impose more effective sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Elsewhere, the letter notes that FATF has not considered any privilege for Iran in case of joining the body which makes this deal irrational, Fars News Agency reported

The bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) was rejected by the Guardian Council in early November due to some flaws that the Council had found to be ambiguous or against the country’s Shari'ah and the Constitutional law. The bill was then amended by the Iranian Parliament.

The bill is now in the Expediency Council for the final decision.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

