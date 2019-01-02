1,879 American tourists visit Iran in nine months

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghassemi made the remark on Wednesday, saying, “totally, 1,879 American tourists visited Iran for cultural, historical and pilgrimage purposes as well as for participating in scientific conferences and seminars in the same period.”

Of total 1,879 American tourists, 536 and 511 of whom traveled to Iran for tourism and pilgrimage purposes, respectively, and the remaining tourists participated in scientific conferences and meetings.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghassemi pointed out that totally 2,325 American people traveled to Iran in the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018).

Ghassemi put the number of American tourists traveled to Iran in 2016 at 6,372.

MA/IRN83156667