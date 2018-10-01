Destruction of Islamic monuments in Mecca and Medina must be stopped immediately

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed the massive destruction of Islamic monuments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.), Imam Ali (a.s.), the caliphs and fighters of the early years of Islam on the pretext of expanding Hajj.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Hajj organizers and officials this afternoon. In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei regarded the order of God, the Exalted, to gather all Muslims at a specific time and in a specific place for performing the obligatory duty of Hajj as implying some important political aspects and messages.

He mentioned the necessity of developing relations and synergy among Muslims, as well as showing the Islamic Ummah’s sovereignty as examples of such political messages, and reminded his audience “in addition to the spiritual aspect of Hajj—which is surely very important—these Islamic goals and facts should also be emphasized, planned for and put into action.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to other instances of Hajj’s political effects including developing relations with Muslim populations during Hajj, conveying the message of the Islamic revolution to the pilgrims and resolving any doubts or questions about it, preparing grounds for establishing or reinforcing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and other Islamic countries, and brotherly relations among different Muslim communities who live in the same region and asserted: “Hajj must be a case for gracing the Islamic Republic; hence, political aspects of Hajj should not be forgotten. Hajj as a ritual in following true Abrahamic traditions—that is, hajj after the Islamic Revolution—must differ from Hajj before the revolution or that of countries that have not developed a knowledge of the Islamic principles and the Islamic revolution.”

