Directed by Arman Gholipour, ‘Beyond the Fence’ is a documentary about a young girl, Behnaz, who lives in one of the remote cities in Iran and has a dream of becoming a professional soccer player like Messi, and faces various problems along the way.

The Iranian documentary will be screened in the competition program of the 2nd La Picasa International Film Festival in the town of Cinco Saltos from January 30 – February 3, 2019.

