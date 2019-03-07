Iran, Russia ink a three-year contract on countering narcotics

This three- year contract was signed and sealed in the presence the Director General of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Headquarter Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni and Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

In this bilateral meeting, Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev appreciated Iranian side for regular participation of the country in the Global Drug Control System.

Iranian and Russian sides emphasized that drug production growth in Afghanistan threatens peace, security, stability and socioeconomic development of Afghanistan as well as other countries significantly.

Kolokoltsev further pointed out that Russia is ready to ramp up its efforts in the field of dealing with narcotics within the frame work of international norms and regulations and termed significance of regional cooperation in the field of countering drug trafficking as ‘excellent”.

Islamic Republic of Iran has taken giant strides in anti-narcotics field both in regional and international level, he stated.

Russia is interested in acquiring Iran’s useful experiences in the field of reducing demand for drug, Kolokoltsev added.

MA/IRN83235002