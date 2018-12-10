  1. Politics
Police seize 5.4 tons of drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province in southeastern Iran said Monday that police forces of the province have successfully seized 5,461 kilograms of different drugs during last 10 days.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said the police forces undertook several operations in the fight against drugs and managed to dismantle four drug trafficking bands.

He went on to say that 5,447,071 grams of opium, 13,468 grams of heroin were seized in the operation, along with seven rifles, and a large number of cartridges.

Also, eight smugglers were arrested, he said, adding that fortunately no police force was killed or injured during the operations.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

