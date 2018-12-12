Police seize 4.6 tons of opium, heavy weapons in SE Iran

The Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari broke the news on Wednesday, saying the police forces busted three cars during a cleaning operation in Saravan region, near Pakistan's borders, on Tuesday, during which they seized 4,600 kilograms of opium, an RPG launcher, three RPG bullets, one SG-43 Goryunov (a medium machine gun), and an AK-47and along with 143 bullets.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

General Ghanbari had announced on Monday that 5,461 kilograms of different drugs were captured by police forces during past 10 days.

Earlier in November, the police seized 1.181 kilograms of different drugs in the same region.

MR/IRN83131787