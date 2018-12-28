Lake Urmia surface area increases by 26cm

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Sarkhosh maintained that the surface area of Lake Urmia in northwest Iran reached 1,270.54 centimeters on December 27, which shows a 26cm increase compared to the same period last year.

He added that the surface area has had a 52cm increase compared to the lowest registered figure. He noted that the surface area has increased by 8cm compared to ten days ago.

Sarkhosh also noted that the lake now covers 2.47 sq. km of waterbed as of Dec. 28, which indicates a 313 sq. km expansion on the same date of last year.

He maintained that the lake level has risen due to the recent rainfalls and the release from the dam waters into the lake.

Sarkhosh further said that projects on transferring water to Lake Urmia will come on stream next year, which will have a remarkable impact on the revival process.

Lake Urmia, located between East and West Azerbaijan provinces, began drying up in the mid 2000s. According to international statistics, the lake lost about 80% of its waterbed by 2015.

MS/IRN83149971