15 April 2019 - 20:07

Recent heavy rainfalls in Iran hugely help the Lake Urmia revive

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The director of the West Azerbaijan Province Regional Water Authority said that the volume of Lake Urmia's water has reached 3,610 billion cubic meters, suggesting a sharp increase compared to 1,990 billion cubic meters in the same period last year.

Recent heavy rains, while having caused severe damage and loss of lives in several provinces across Iran, have also helped the second largest saltwater lake in the world namely Lake Urmia in northwest Iran to further revive. The level of water in the biggest Iranian lake has sharply increased to a level much higher than the previous years.

The director of the West Azerbaijan Province Regional Water Authority, Kiumars Daneshjoo, said that the recent heavy rains have added 593 square kilometers to the size of the Lake Urmia.

He said the water level of the lake has increased by 62cm compared to the corresponding period last year.

The second largest saltwater lake began to dehydrate back in 2000 and by 2015, it had lost 80% of its water.

