Lake Urmia area quadrupled in last 3 years: officails

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Local officails responsible about reviving Lake Urmia in West Azerbaijan Province say that the efforts to resurrect the natural gem of the region are bearing fruit.

“After forming the committee to revive Lake Urmia, ‘the turquoise solitaire of Azerbaijan’ has increased in area by 1,852 square kilometers, equal to 4.3 times, to 2,402 square kilometers in the past three years,” said Farhad Sarkhosh, the head of the provincial office of the committee to revive Lake Urmia in West Azerbaijan Province.

“The height from the sea-level of Lake Urmia is 1,270.85 meters on Today (May 30, 2018) which is 79 centimeters higher than the lowest level of the lake registered,” recounted the official.

“In September 2015, the height from the sea-level of Lake Urmia was 1,270.08 meters which is the lowest level of the lake recorded so far,” he added.

“Prior to the formation of the committee, the area of the lake had shrank to around 550 square kilometers,” added the official.

