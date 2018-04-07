پارسی
Sat 7 April 2018
Lake Urmia comes back to life
TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – During the first days of the current Iranian year 1397, Lake Urmia water level has risen compared to the past and life has come back to the lake.
By: Vahid Abdi
2018-04-07 13:15
