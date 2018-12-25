Iran, Russia hold 2nd session on military coop.

The session was chaired by Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, deputy Commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, and the deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov.

The two sides exchanged consultations and conferred on ways to expand military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. They also drew up a plan for future cooperation in 2019.

Increasing the level of joint measures in combating terrorism was one of the main topics of discussion at the Monday session.

The sides further discussed the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation that was signed in January 2015 by then Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

MS/4494764