  1. Politics
21 December 2018 - 11:32

Iran deputy FM arrives in Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs SeyedAbbas Araghchi has traveled to Russia to held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, arrived in Moscow on Friday within the framework of regular consultations between the two countries and meet with his Russian counteprat Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

The two diplomats will discuss strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments relating to Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA.

Araghchi and Ryabkov last met in Tehran on September 10, 2018.

