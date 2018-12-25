Bagheri calls for closer coop. between Iran, Russia armed forces

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the deputy chief of the Russian Army, General Staff Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov in Tehran.

Pointing to the need to increase bilateral military cooperation to fight terrorism, Bagheri added, “the success of the two countries’ armed forces in the process of fighting terrorism in Syria and defeating Takfiri terrorism and their supporters in the region, shows the will and potentials of Iran and Russia for combating threats.”

For his part, Osipov briefed the Iranian army official on the process of establishing a joint military commission and the initial agreements reached by the two sides.

Elsewhere, touching upon the history of ties between Tehran and Moscow, the Russian military official highlighted that there are many grounds available for increasing bilateral cooperation.

The Russian delegation arrived in Iran on Monday to take part in a second session of the Russian-Iranian working group for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation. The agreement was signed in January 2015 by then Iranain Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

