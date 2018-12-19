Russia in talk with four Central Asian states over JCPOA

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator Sergei Ryabkov made the above remark in his meeting with the ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Russia.

Russian Federation is one of the main sponsors of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and tries to maintain this international deal and its complete implementation in the international level.

A landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and 5+1 (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) in Austrian capital Vienna on mid-July 2015.

Under the deal, Islamic Republic of Iran has implemented this international deal, so that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s nuclear deal.

The US President Donald Trump moved US out of Iran’s nuclear deal in May. Shortly after, signatories of the deal i.e. UK, France, Germany, China and Russia strongly condemned the US unilateral exit from the international deal.

