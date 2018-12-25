Iran-Russia naval forces' technical coop. to further increase in future

Khanzadi made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov on Tuesday, which was held at Iranian Navy's Tehran Headquarters.

Khanzadi reiterated that the two sides conferred on the issues of mutual interest and the expansion of bilateral ties; Iranian and Russian naval authorities held talks on the two geopolitical areas of the Caspian Sea and the Southern Fleet in the Persian Gulf.

Today's talks focused mostly on interactions at sea in operational, technical and educational areas, exchange of squadrons, navy drills and practices and counteraction against piracy.

A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by the deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, arrived in Iran on Monday, to take part in a second session of the Russian-Iranian working group for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation signed in January 2015 by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Dehghan.

