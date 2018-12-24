Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman more secure sans US aircraft carriers

Brigadier General Ramezan made the remarks two days after Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) held the massive 'Great Prophet-12' in the Persian Gulf and Qeshm island.

Ramezan expressed his appreciation to units of IRGC Ground Forces that took part in the successful drills, saying during the maneuvers 12 different types of tactics, technics and scenarios to encounter enemies’ threats were practices in the drills.

“Over the past 10 months there has been more security and fewer incidents in the strategic region of Persian Gulf and Oman Sea due to absence of US [aircraft] carriers,” the spokesman added, in an apparent reference to the arrival of the US aircraft carrier on Saturday, when the IRGC held the final stage of 'Great Prophet-12'military drills were in progress.

