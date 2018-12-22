IRGC cmdr slams those who help arrogant powers interfere in region

Major General Rashid, who has attended the massive military maneuvers code-named the 'Great Prophet-12' in the Persian Gulf in western Iran, said "the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, using all the means of power they possess, are constantly monitoring and assessing threats through information dominance and observing enemy movements, and enjoy necessary combat readiness to benefit power in confronting any threat."

The power of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic is organized and prepared according to the country's national interests and to confront likely threats, he added.

He argued that Iran's defense power to counter provoking and interfering measures in the region , to support great goals and intentions of the Islamic Revolution and national interests is constantly on the rise.

We try to have brotherly relations with all of our neighbors because our neighbors are our security; I, as the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, warn those who pave the way for the interference of Arrogant powers in the region; they will pay the highest price for their malicious behavior.

