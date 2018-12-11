US sells $800bn of arms by promoting Iranophobia

He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of nation-wide Army’s holy Quran competitions in Tehran on Tuesday.

The US is plundering some Muslim states, Sayyari regretted, adding that Iran’s influence over other countries of the region is spiritual. “We have never been after occupying other states, and will never be.”

The Global Arrogance has tried to hinder the development of the Islamic Revolution by clinching to terrorism, imposed war, sanctions, and other plots in the past 40 years, he added.

He also warned that enemies are after destabilizing Iran by waging an economic and cultural war.

