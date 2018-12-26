World powers cannot tolerate powerful Iran: Salami

Addressing students of Imam Hossein University in Tehran on Wednesday, he said that Iran is a true example of gaining independence and making progress without relying on the Global Arrogance.

“The emergence of the Islamic and powerful Iran is not tolerable for major world powers, since Iran has formed an important part of the thoughts and ideas of today’s world with its great revolution and is also trying to create new beliefs in the globe.”

Phenomenal victories of Iran during recent years have situated the country in the center of global attacks, he said, adding that the only reason for Global Arrogance's 40 years of animosity towards Iran is that they fear the influence of the Islamic Revolution across the world.

Enemies have used all methods to combat the power of the Islamic Revolution in the past 40 years such as waging economic, cultural, and military wars, Salami noted.

“No individual or nation can become powerful without having a strong enemy,” the commander maintained.

MAH/FNA13971005000677