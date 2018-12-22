IRGC 'Great Prophet-12' military drills in Qeshm island

QESHM ISLAND, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held the final stage of large-scale military maneuvers code-named the 'Great Prophet-12' in the Persian Gulf region and Qeshm Island on Saturday. The event was attended by several high-ranking IRGC commanders including Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour as well as Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters.