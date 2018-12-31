IRGC planning to equip speed boats with stealthy technology, new missiles

“The high speed and high movement in operations has always beenof great importance to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) navy,” Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC navy commander told IRNA news agency on Monday.

“We are planning to increase the radar-evading capability and agility of the IRGC speed boats,” Tangsiri added.

The IRGC navy chief further said his forces need to be an agile, upgraded and advanced organization.

He further noted that the IRGC possess the fastest boats in the world and is trying to increase the speed of its boots to more than 80 knots per hour.

The IRGC navy commander further added that they are trying to equip the IRGC vessels with highly agile missiles.

With regard to presence of foreign troops in the Persian Gulf region, he asserted that "they are present in the area, but they are not in our waters, and even not in our monitored waters; they are present in the territorial waters of other countries and in international waters.”

“We are constantly monitoring them,” he noted, stressing that “as we have constantly said to the honorable people of the Persian Gulf region, we are ready and capable of ensuring the security of the region in cooperation with the regional countries.”

Tangsiri further noted that the foreign powers can create security problems for the region, elaborating "if one of the atomic aircraft carriers in the region is in trouble, it can cause a lot of environmental damages, especially in this encircled Gulf, and its effects will last for many years."

“We are all Muslims and we extend the hand of brotherhood to our Muslim brothers; it is a shame for countries whose rulers depend on foreigners,” the IRGC navy chief pointed out.

KI/IRN83153159