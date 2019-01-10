Massive air drills kick off in Isfahan

During the final and operational stage of the eight edition of ‘Fada'eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat’ air drills in the central Iranian province, the military forces engaged in air-to-air shooting exercises and shooting against air targets while flying at high speed and at various altitudes.

The operations also included air-to-ground shooting and bombing in day and night, by using smart, upgraded and domestically-manufactured heavy and semi-heavy bombers.

Other part of the drills included the use and operational testing of laser, thermal television, and radar missile systems, as well as various types of rockets and bombs manufactured by domestic experts.

According to the Iranian Army air force deputy commander Brigadier General Amir Vahedi, Shahid Babaei air base is playing host to a variety of “predators, fighter bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport aircraft, refueling aircraft, interceptor and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as UAVs."

The drills will wrap up on Friday.

