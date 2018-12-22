  1. Politics
22 December 2018 - 18:34

Brigadier Gen. Pakpour:

Invading enemy, IRGC’s defensive strategy in operational level

Invading enemy, IRGC’s defensive strategy in operational level

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that attacking enemy is the defensive strategy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the operational level.

He said that attacking enemy is the best defense and when enemy orchestrates malicious objective against the country, it is logical to invade it [enemy], because, invading enemy is Iran’s sole deterrent factor.  

Brigadier General Pakpour made the remarks on the sidelines of 12th Military Drill of the Great Prophet-12 on Sat. Dec. 22 and stated, “in this drill, IRGC achieved all its predetermined objectives.”

As it was stated earlier, IRGC’s main strategy and principle is defensive but it is invasive in the operational and tactical levels, he emphasized.

MA/4491877

News Code 140767

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News