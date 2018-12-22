Invading enemy, IRGC’s defensive strategy in operational level

He said that attacking enemy is the best defense and when enemy orchestrates malicious objective against the country, it is logical to invade it [enemy], because, invading enemy is Iran’s sole deterrent factor.

Brigadier General Pakpour made the remarks on the sidelines of 12th Military Drill of the Great Prophet-12 on Sat. Dec. 22 and stated, “in this drill, IRGC achieved all its predetermined objectives.”

As it was stated earlier, IRGC’s main strategy and principle is defensive but it is invasive in the operational and tactical levels, he emphasized.

MA/4491877