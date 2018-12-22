Final stage of ‘Great Prophet-12’ massive drills kicks off in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Ground Forces are holding the final stage of eight-day large-scale military drills, code-named the 'Great Prophet-12' in the Persian Gulf region in western Iran.

The drills, which started on 15 December in Tehran and Isfahan, include the particiaption of quick reaction units, special forces, rangers, airborne forces, including combat support, reconnaissance and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAVs), engineering units, pin-pointing medium-range missiles, and the IRGC Navy’s Zolfaghar fast attack craft.

Anti-helicopter mines will be used for the first time in the drills, which will take 50 minutes from start to finish.

IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stressed that the drills are “strategically defensive”, noting that while Iran poses no threat to any country, it will be ready for counterattacks in face of hostile aggression.

MAN/4491511