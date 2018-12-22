  1. Politics
Lavrov:

US troops presence in Syria illegal, withdrawal step in right direction

MOSCOW, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday renewed that the presence of US troops in Syria is illegal, considering  the announcement of their withdrawal is a step in the right direction.

During a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow , Lavrov commented on the US announcement it will withdraw its troops from Syria, as saying: “their withdrawal is a step in the right direction”.

Lavrov says he wants to see implementation, as well as the hows and whys. ”  It is necessary to wait for what will happen after this announcement. As I know, there are many questions within the United States about this.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Washington had begun to pull troops out of Syria.

Lavrov expressed his country’s concern over attempts to undermine and foil the bases and  international references in the settlement of the Palestinian issue, including  the United Nations binding resolutions.

SANA/MNA

