MOSCOW, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed on Monday that the US military presence in Syria is illegal and contrary to the UN Charter.

During a joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali in Moscow, Lavrov expressed his country’s hope that US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding the withdrawal of his troops from Syria would be a prelude to Washington’s commitment to its previous promises that the presence of its forces in Syria is linked to the defeat of ISIL terrorist organization.

SANA/MNA