US forces presence in Syria illegal

MOSCOW, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, reiterated on Friday the illegality of the US military presence in Syria.

“A US taskforce and other units are illegally staying in Syria, without any invitation from the legitimate government in it or a United Nations Security Council mandate,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Euronews television channel.

“Obviously, the United States has some strategy, which, I think, is geared to keep its military presence in Syria forever,” Lavrov added.

“They are seeking to do the same in Iraq and in Afghanistan, in spite of all their previous promises.”

“They [the United States] seem to be seeking to isolate a vast part of the Syrian territory from the rest of the country in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he went on to say.

