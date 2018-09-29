US presence in Syria illegal, violates UN resolutions

In a speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73), Lavrov said that the West had used false pretenses to wage wars in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, pointing out to the tripartite aggression waged on Syria in April under the allegations of using chemical weapons.

He stressed that the international community must help return the displaced Syrians to their homeland without using double standards.

Lavrov said that there are attempts to drag countries into military alliances that contradict the will of their people, affirming that the US presence in Syria is illegal and contradicts UN resolutions, mainly resolution no. 2254.

Later in a press conference, Lavrov said that the Sochi agreement on Idleb stipulates for terrorists leaving the demilitarized zone.

He said that the international coalition has destroyed Raqqa and its’ impossible for its people to return due to the destruction caused to it, adding that the US is protecting terrorists in al-Tanf area.

The Minister warned that terrorists and their sponsors might carry out new provocations in Syria, stressing that it is unacceptable for there to be terrorist hotbeds in Syria, as all terrorist organizations across the country must be eliminated.

SANA/MNA