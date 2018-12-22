  1. Politics
US presence in region always a destabilizing factor: spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi reacted to the US’ announcement on withdrawing troops from Syria, saying Washington’s presence in the region is always a destabilizing factor.

Answering a reporter’s question on a recent decision by the United States to withdraw its military forces from Syria, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the arrival and presence of American troops in the region has been, from the very start, a “wrong, illogical, and tension-inducing” move, and is always considered as a contributing factor to instability and insecurity in the region.”

“A careful review of the history of developments in the region in the past few decades until now shows that the presence of foreign forces in this vital and critical region under various pretexts has no outcome other than tension, insecurity and escalation of disputes,” Ghasemi added.

