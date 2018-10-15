US illegal presence in Syria against intl. law

Speaking on Monday at his weekly press conference, Ghasemi said the US’ interference in Syrian domestic affairs without the permission of the Arab country’s government is a breach of international law.

He warned that the US presence in Syria would bear adverse results as the US government has proved to push on volatility and disturbing the peace in the region.

The US’ claim to rebuild Syria is only a means for justifying its intrusion and political interference in the Arab country, Ghasemi added.

The spokesman pointed to Iran’s active role in fighting terrorists in Syria by the country’s request, and said, Iran will definitely take part in rebuilding and reconstruction of Syria.

He expressed Iranian companies’ readiness, especially the private sector, to take part in rebuilding the war-torn country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghasemi referred to the recent approval of the bill on Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Joining the [FATF] organization will definitely bear positive impacts for Iran, and we will move along [FATF] codes within the framework of our domestic rules and regulations,” he said.

Detention of Iranian diplomat

Ghasemi referred to the detention of the Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, in Germany on the false charges of being linked to a bomb attack plot in Paris reaffirming that the envoy has full diplomatic impunity.

The government spokesman dismissed earlier reports in certain media outlets quoting him as saying that the diplomat “only has impunity in Vienna," where he worked at Iran's embassy.

He said “in legal and political affairs, distortion and selective coverage of remarks can have undesired consequences.”

“In our view, this Iranian diplomat, despite the fact that he was not in his assigned country, and was on the way to return to the location of his mission, has full immunity under Article 40 of the Vienna Convention and one cannot say he did not have immunity.”

Assadollah Assadi, 46, accused of handing bombers half-a-kilo of explosives to blow up an opposition rally in France, was extradited to Belgium by German court.

Oil exports

Referring to the US impending sanctions, Ghasemi said Washington’s threats to reduce Tehran's oil revenue to zero will bear no fruit.

He added that the US is insisting on a dream that will never come true.

“We have the necessary mechanisms to continue our oil exports,” he said, adding that the Oil Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, and Donald Trump may not reach his goal.

Breach of Treaty of Amity

In his remarks, Ghasemi referred to the violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity by the United States and said the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the matter has been delivered to the Islamic Republic.

Noting that the Foreign Ministry has reached promising results in the case, the Iranian spokesman said, “the US’ withdrawal from the Treaty will take at least one year, and we have made some arrangements,” which will applied later on the case.

Pointing to the talks between the Islamic Republic and Europe over the 2015 nuclear deal, Ghasemi said “there is a positive outlook in Iran-Europe cooperation and I hope we will reach a mechanism to properly counter the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal.”

The official touched upon establishing the representative office of the European Union in Tehran and said talks are underway and both sides are weighing the conditions and possibilities on the matter.

