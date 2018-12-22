World needs to hear news of Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians

Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting group of Palestinian MPs on Saturday afternoon.

“Supporting the deprived people of Palestine is a responsibility for every conscientious human,” Larijani said.

Referring to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, especially in the Gaza Strip, Larijani pointed out "the criminal acts of this regime must be heard by the entire world,” adding that disclosing and revealing the regime’s crimes against the deprived people pf Palestinian will provide more support to the Palestinian cause.

“I hope that all regional countries and the whole world would further increase their support for Palestinian resistance in order for them to be strengthened,” the Iranian top legislator undermined.

In the meeting, the head of the Palestinian parliamentary group, Mahmoud al-Zahar, praised the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying "al-Quds issue brings together the freedom-seeking people of the whole world, and I must thank the Islamic Republic's positions towards the Palestinian people here.”

"Iran's stances at the United Nations on US-drafted anti-Palestinian resolutions is also applaudable," al-Zahar pointed out.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Palestinian parliamentary group invited Larijani to visit the Gaza Strip.

