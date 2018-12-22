  1. Politics
22 December 2018 - 09:47

Germany to ban Iran’s Mahan Air: reports

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Germany is going to ban Iran’s Mahan Air flights in and out of Dusseldorf and Munich in January.

According to a report by German newspaper Bild on Friday, Germany is to ban Mahan Air’s flights following the US sanctions against the company.

The report says that Germany has made the decision after intensive deliberations with the US demands, Reuters reported.

A German government spokesman said he could not comment on the report in Bild.

The US government has sanctioned several companies for their links to Mahan Air, including a Thai aviation company and a Malaysia-based sales agent.

This is while European countries claim that they are trying to ease sanctions re-imposed by the US President Trump after withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May.

