Sanctioning Iranian airline Mahan hasty action, unjustifiable

“This move was unreasonable and probably was taken based on false information provided by other parties who are unhappy with the trend of relations between the two countries,” Bahram Ghasemi said a day after it was reported that Germany had revoked Iranian airline Mahan's right to operate in the European country, claiming that the airline was being used for military purposes.

Ghasemi also expressed hope that the German government would undo the action after reviewing the facts and the available information as the move is going to negatively affect the people’s travels. He further described the German government’s decision as being against the mutual interests of the two countries.

“Undoubtedly, no logic can justify such unilateral behaviors which are based on false data,” the spokesman said, adding “you cannot find a single negative issue in the history of cooperation between Mahan and the German companies.”

