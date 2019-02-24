Iran Air flights to European destinations underway uninterruptedly

Speaking during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farzaneh Sharafbafi said “we do not receive service at some European airports, but Iran Air flights to these airports continue without pause.”

Sharafbafi said that Iran Air is committed to continue its activities after 57 years of history despite the sanctions.

She also announced the arrival three Airbus 319 aircraft to Iran Air's fleet, which adds 380 seats to the current capacity.

The Iran Air director pointed out that the three Airbus planes were made in 2002 and are medium range, which can carry out flights to Europe, but, she said, that her company prefers the planes to be used for flights during the new year (Nowruz), which will start on March 21, 2019.

