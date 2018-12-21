  1. Politics
EU to gain confidence if US sanctions policy fails: Amir-Adollahian

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iranian parliamentary official Amir-Abdollahian says that by breaking the US sanctions, Iran, Turkey, and Russia can encourage Europe to be self-confident and stand against US pressures.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said in a tweet that “Iran, Turkey, Russia can bring sanctions to its knees” and can teach Europe to not rely on the United States and pursue an independent foreign policy.

“Europe will gain confidence and could start a new political life with less reliance on the United States,” the Iranian parliamentary official added in his post on Friday. 

He also called for establishment of “new arrangements in the international politics by using the new opportunities.”

Kamal Iranidoost

