EU to gain confidence if US sanctions policy fails: Amir-Adollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said in a tweet that “Iran, Turkey, Russia can bring sanctions to its knees” and can teach Europe to not rely on the United States and pursue an independent foreign policy.

“Europe will gain confidence and could start a new political life with less reliance on the United States,” the Iranian parliamentary official added in his post on Friday.

He also called for establishment of “new arrangements in the international politics by using the new opportunities.”

