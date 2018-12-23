  1. Politics
23 December 2018 - 14:01

No report on Germany banning of Mahan Air received: official

No report on Germany banning of Mahan Air received: official

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – A spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said Sunday that the body has received no document from German officials on the ban of Mahan Air flights in and out of Germany.

It’s about 15 years that Mahan Air offers flights in and out of Germany, Reza Jafarzadeh told Fars News Agency, adding that the Iranian company even has a 6-month winter flights agreements with the European country.

All the Iranian flights to Germany are now being conducted without any problem, the official stressed.

A Friday report of German newspaper Bild suggested that Germany is going to ban Mahan Air’s flights in and out of Dusseldorf and Munich from January following the US sanctions against the Iranian company.

A German government spokesman said he could not comment on the report in Bild.

MAH/FNA13971002000473

News Code 140789

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News