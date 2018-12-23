No report on Germany banning of Mahan Air received: official

It’s about 15 years that Mahan Air offers flights in and out of Germany, Reza Jafarzadeh told Fars News Agency, adding that the Iranian company even has a 6-month winter flights agreements with the European country.

All the Iranian flights to Germany are now being conducted without any problem, the official stressed.

A Friday report of German newspaper Bild suggested that Germany is going to ban Mahan Air’s flights in and out of Dusseldorf and Munich from January following the US sanctions against the Iranian company.

A German government spokesman said he could not comment on the report in Bild.

MAH/FNA13971002000473