Rouhani describes US sanctions as terrorist action

Making the remarks in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added, “the US administration intimidates other governments and companies into imposing unjust sanctions for implementing Resolution 2231 and having free trade with Iran, and this is against international regulations.”

The President went on to appreciate the firm, explicit stances of Turkey against the unilateralism and illegal sanctions of the United States against Iran, saying, “these stances mean that the two countries abide by the law and respect mutual interest and morality,” the official website of Iranian President reported.

Rouhani also said, “we believe that the period of bullying in the world is over and today, nations act based on their mutual interests.”

He went on to say that Tehran and Ankara have made proper decisions for the development of trade and economic relations during the Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Strategic Cooperation.

Stating that bilateral, regional and international topics were discussed in his bilateral meeting with the President of Turkey, he said, “cooperation between the two countries are based on historical, cultural and religious relations, mutual interest, and development of peace and stability in the region.”

“Through cooperation in transit and railroads, Iran and Turkey can connect Asia to Europe and this is beneficial for the entire world and the Middle East as a very critical region,” he added.

According to Rouhani, Mr. Berat from the Turkish side and Mahmoud Vaezi from the Iranian side were appointed as the heads of the joint economic commission of the two countries.

On the Syrian issue, Rouhani said, “during the Astana process, Iran, Turkey, and Russia have close cooperation with each other and today, we decided to continue this cooperation with more power.”

“We believe that the future of Syria must merely be at the hands of the Syrian people and the territorial integrity of Syria must be respected. The two countries are unanimous on this matter and we are determined to increase cooperation,” added Rouhani.

He also referred to Yemen and said, “in our discussions, we agreed to increase our cooperation and negotiations to establish peace and security in Yemen and contribute to the Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations.”

During the press conference, President Erdoğan underscored his country’s determination to further develop and deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that Turkey is even more determined to continue its relations with Iran, stressing resolve to further cement relations between the two sides.

Stressing that all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be committed to agreement, he maintained that Iran’s commitment to the deal has been confirmed by the IAEA many times and US’ withdrawal from this deal is not right.

US sanctions against Iran threatens security and stability in the region, said Erdoğan, adding, “we do not support the United States’ action in this regard at all, and we are ready to cooperate with Iran to alleviate its consequences."

“Good neighborliness requires our countries to stand with each other in hard times; therefore, we will stand by the people of Iran despite unjust pressures on the country,” he added.

