Germany’s banning Iranian Mahan Airline unprofessional, unjustifiable: CAO

In a Wednesday statement, CAO condemned Germany’s decision, saying that political pressure has made Berlin adopt such a measure.

“Iran Civil Aviation Organization assesses the decision of the German government to ban Mahan flights as unjustifiable, unprofessional, and a result of political pressures and unrelated issues with the Mahan Company,” reads the statement.

No report indicating Mahan’s security and safety issues has been issued by aviation bodies of Germany and other European countries, highlights the statement.

The German government withdrawn permission for the Iranian airline Mahan Air to operate in Germany, a government source told Reuters on Monday. The airline conducts six flights between Tehran and Germany per week: four flights from Düsseldorf and two more from Munich.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi also reacted to Berlin’s decision, saying, “this move was unreasonable and probably was taken based on false information provided by other parties who are unhappy with the trend of relations between the two countries.”

