'The Oblivion' awarded at US festival

Produced by Iranian Youth Cinema Society, 'The Oblivion' narrates the challenges aging population faces with.

Due on September 15-16, Moondance International Film Festival is an independent annual film festival and awards competition in the USA that takes place in the fall. The first Moondance Film Festival was held in 2000. The festival has usually been held in Boulder, Colorado; it has occasionally been held in Los Angeles and in New York City. In 2013, it moved to Mystic, Connecticut, and in 2014 it moved back to Boulder. The festival honors filmmakers, writers and composers who actively increase awareness, provide multiple viewpoints, address complex social issues, and strengthen ties between international audiences.

