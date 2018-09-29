‘The Oblivion’ to vie at US’ Post Alley Filmfest.

'The Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who tries everything to make her husband’s life worth living despite Alzheimer’s.

The short film managed to snatch an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US.

According to its official website, Post Alley Film Festival is presented by Women in Film Seattle and was originally the brainchild of former Pike Place Market marketing director, Andrew Krueger. Krueger launched the one-day festival of shorts in 2003 at the Market Theater to raise funds for Pike Market Preschool. The festival quickly became a showcase for emerging and established filmmakers and focused on a wide variety of homegrown and international short films. Post Alley Film Festival is not restricted to screening only women’s work but it is a venue for female perspectives and it encourages film submissions focusing on female subject matter. Films at PAFF range from drama to documentary - experimental, archival, narrative, and animation.

The 11th edition of the festival will be held on October 13 in Seattle, United States.

