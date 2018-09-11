‘The Oblivion’ to vie at US’ Buffalo Filmfest.

‘The Oblivion’ directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi is Iran’s sole representative at the 12th edition of Buffalo International Film Festival.

Produced by Iranian Youth Cinema Society, 'The Oblivion' narrates the challenges facing people in their advanced years.

The short film managed to snatch an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in US.

Buffalo International Film Festival, now in its 12th year, is Western New York’s premiere cinematic event with a “commitment to inclusion and amplifying diverse voices in narrative, documentary and experimental film.” The event, according to its website, encourages works that push the boundaries of genre and form.

The 12th edition of the festival will be held on October 4-8, 2018 in Buffalo, New York.

