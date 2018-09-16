  1. Culture
16 September 2018 - 16:25

'The Oblivion' to vie at Utopia Film Festival

'The Oblivion' to vie at Utopia Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian short movie 'The Oblivion' directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi has made it into the screening program of Utopia Film Festival held annually in Greenbelt, Maryland, located near Washington, D.C.

Produced by Iranian Youth Cinema Society, 'The Oblivion' narrates the challenges facing people in their advanced years.

The non-profit Utopia Film Festival seeks entertaining and engaging works which typify our mission: "Seeking a better world through film." The event accepts works which creatively explore the social, political, cultural and environmental issues which challenge humanity's never ending quest - in all its variables - for the perfect "utopian" existence. 

The short film managed to snatch an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in US.

LR/4404616

News Code 137818
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News