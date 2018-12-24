Rouhani tasks cabinet with implementing Turkey visit agreements

The Council of Ministers convened on Sunday evening in a session chaired by President Hassan Rouhani during which the cabinet members discussed Rouhani’s report on his recent visit to Turkey.

The president visited Ankara on Dec. 19 at the official invitation of his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by a high-ranking politico-economic delegation to take part in the 5th high council meeting for Iran-Turkey strategic cooperation.

During the visit, President Rouhani and Turkey’s government officials voiced their independent policies and stances on supporting the 2015 nuclear deal in the face of US unilateral withdrawal and the need to confront the US unlawful sanctions against Iran.

The two sides also agreed on strategic and long-term cooperation in trade, banking affairs, industry, transport, and joint investment.

During the cabinet meeting, the president tasked all ministers to pursue the implementation of the agreements made during the visit to Turkey.

The Council of Ministers also appointed Mahmoud Vaezi as head of Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Turkey.

MS/4493389