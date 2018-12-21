Iran poised to supply energy to Turkey in long term

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks yesterday evening in a meeting with business executives of Iran and Turkey, stressing that Iran is ready to provide Turkey with energy in the long term.

“We are able to turn sanctions into an opportunity for interweaving the economies of Iran and Turkey with proper management,” the Iranian president added.

“We should go towards free trade from preferential trade,” he continued saying “we are ready to support and provide the necessary conditions for the presence of Turkish investors in the Iranian energy market.”

Rouhani also said “presence of the presidents of the two countries in the meeting of the private sectors indicates that cooperation between the businesspersons of the two countries is highly supported.”

He added that “Iran and Turkey are two secure countries in the region that have taken great steps in combatting terrorism and establishing peace and development.”

Stressing that “our security is dependent upon the other’s,” President Rouhani added “economic activity is not possible without security, support and financial aid.”

He also went on to say that “formation of joint industrial parks transforms economic relations and development of industries in the two countries.”

“The possibility of connecting east and west transit routes is one of the most important strategic advantages of Iran and Turkey,” noted Rouhani.

He added that “free trade zones can play an important role in deepening Iran-Turkey relations.”

MNA/MFA