  1. Politics
21 December 2018 - 11:09

President Rouhani arrives in Tehran

President Rouhani arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – President Rouhani arrived in Tehran on Thursday night after attending the 5th Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Cooperation to end his two-day visit to Turkey.

During his two-day visit, Rouhani attended the 5th Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Cooperation, along with a number of Iranian and Turkish officials.

He also had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and they discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

At the end of the meeting, the two countries signed two MoUs on health, communications and media.

President Rouhani was accompanied by his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, minsters of petroleum, industry, mine and trade, economic affairs and finance, energy, roads and urban development, CBI governor, and a number of vice-presidents, as well as heads of economic organisations and the representatives of the private sector.

MNA/MFA

News Code 140721
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News