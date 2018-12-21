President Rouhani arrives in Tehran

During his two-day visit, Rouhani attended the 5th Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Cooperation, along with a number of Iranian and Turkish officials.

He also had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and they discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

At the end of the meeting, the two countries signed two MoUs on health, communications and media.

President Rouhani was accompanied by his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, minsters of petroleum, industry, mine and trade, economic affairs and finance, energy, roads and urban development, CBI governor, and a number of vice-presidents, as well as heads of economic organisations and the representatives of the private sector.

MNA/MFA