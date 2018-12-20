Iran, Turkey sign two MoUs

The two Memorandums of Understanding which are on health and communication sectors were signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdağ, with the presidents of the two countries, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in attendance.

No further detail about the content of these documents has been yet reported.

Headed by the presidents, Iranian and Turkish delegations held the 5th high council meeting today in Ankara to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The official reception was held today morning in Ankara before Rouhani and Erdogan meet behind closed doors.

The two sides also appeared for a joint press conference after the 5th high council meeting and briefed the media persons on the content of their discussions about the latest regional and bilateral developments.

