Iran, Turkey voice concern over US unilateral sanctions

According to the official website of the Iranian president, the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey issued a joint statement at the end of the 5th Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Strategic Cooperation on Thursday, and stressed that they would take any measures necessary for increasing the volume of trade between the two countries to reach the $30 billion target.

President Hassan Rouhani and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed deep concerns over the withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US re-imposition of unilateral, unfair sanctions by on vast sectors of Iran, as well as the impacts and harms of the sanctions on the lives of civilians and regional trade, welfare and stability.

According to Sputnik, Turkish President Erdogan has stated, amid Rouhani's visit to Ankara, that Turkey will continue to cooperate with Iran, adding that his country doesn't support the US decision on sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

MS/PR