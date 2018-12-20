Rouhani, Erdoğan hold bilateral talks in Ankara

The bilateral meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held Thursday noon in the Turkish capital behind closed doors. Media persons covering the event were only allowed to take photos of the first few minutes of the bilateral talks between the two premiers.

The meeting took place prior to the 5th high council meeting for Iran-Turkey’s strategic cooperation between the two sides’ delegations.

The topics of discussion for the meeting had most likely focused on economic cooperation, the current issues facing the expansion of ties between the two sides, and exchanging views on the latest developments in the region.

Rouhani’s entourage includes high-ranking political and economic officials such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, Minister of Economy Farhad Dejpasand, Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian, and president of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Gholamhossein Shafei.

A number of important documents for political, economic and cultural cooperation are set to be signed in the presence of President Rouhani and President Erdoğan.

According to Rouhani, talks at the high council meeting will focus on economic cooperation related to banking and trade transactions, energy, oil and gas.

The initiative for establishing the high council for Iran-Turkey strategic cooperation took form during Rouhani’s visit to Turkey back in 2014, during which the two presidents set a trade target at $30 billion.

Meanwhile, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is accompanying President Rouhani in the high-ranking politico-economic delegation to Ankara, is slated to hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Murat Çetinkaya and other relevant officials for the expansion of banking relations between the two countries.

