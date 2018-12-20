  1. Politics
20 December 2018 - 17:07

Iran, Turkey committed to enhance regional security: Zarif

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran and Ankara are committed to cooperation in a bid to promote regional stability and security.

In a Thursday tweet, Zarif posted the following photos of the 5th Meeting of High Council for Iran-Turkey Strategic Cooperation, adding, “As neighbors who have enjoyed 400 years of peace, we are committed to working together to promote security & stability in our region.”

Iranian and Turkish high-ranking delegations, headed by presidents of the two countries, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields at today’s meeting.

The two sides inked two Memorandums of Understanding on health and communicating sectors after the meeting.

